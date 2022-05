PETER DAKA, VICTOR MBUZI, NELSON UNDI AND 86 OTHERS DITCHES PF

The Pf has suffered a huge blow in Chipata today as over 86 members have joined UPND .

Opposition PF former MP for Msanzala constituency (2016-2021) Hon. Peter Daka has joined the ruling UPND.

Hon. Daka served as minister at science and technology and at transport and communication ministries.

He was received by UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda in Chipata this afternoon.