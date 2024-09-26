OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES CONDEMN SUSPENSION OF 3 CONCOURT COURT JUDGES



By Michael Kaluba /Leah Ngoma



Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF president Kasonde Mwenda has slammed President Hakainde Hichilema’s suspension of Constitutional Court Judges Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, and Palan Mulonda, citing concerns over judicial independence and the rule of law.



Mr. Mwenda argues that the timing of the suspension, on the eve of former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility trial to contest the 2026 general elections, raises suspicions of the executive interference in the judicial process.





He believes the suspension is a blatant attack on judicial independence, a cornerstone of Zambia’s democracy, and has warned of far-reaching implications, including erosion of judicial independence, political manipulation and executive overreach.



According to a statement by Mr. Mwenda, these actions will negatively impact the 2026 general elections and damage Zambia’s democratic reputation.



He has since demanded the immediate reinstatement of the suspended judges, and is urging the court to deliver its ruling on former President Lungu’s eligibility without delay or interference.



Meanwhile, the Citizens First Party has described the suspension of the three constitutional judges by President Hichilema as an act of vengeance.



Party Spokesperson Frank Sichone says this decision is clear that the Head of State wants to interfere and instill fear in the judiciary just because of the 2016 petition against the election of the former president that did not go his way.



President Hichilema yesterday suspended Justice Palan Mulonda, Justice Anne Sitali and Justice Mungeni Mulenga following a report from the judicial service commission and authorized under article 144(3) of the Zambian constitution.



PHOENIX NEWS