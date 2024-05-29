OPPOSITION POLITICIANS IN THE COUNTRY NO LONGER SAFE-BINWELL MPUNDU

By Leah Ngoma

Independent Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu says opposition politicians in the country no longer feel safe due to the failure by the police to arrest those who are threatening violence against them.

Speaking when he featured on the Tuesday edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM this morning, Mr Mpundu who said the opposition members are ready to defend themselves at all cost expressed concern that UPND cadres have been issuing threats against members of the opposition and their leaders but that police have been watching them commit these atrocities without taking any action.

Mr Mpundu has also criticized the manner in which the police handled the case involving Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda who went missing on Saturday last week and was discovered in Kafue in the early hours of yesterday and has rubbished claims by some UPND supporters that the disappearance was staged.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mpundu has condemned the selective application of the law on hate speech by the UPND government through the police.

He has wondered why the police were quick to arrest Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu for declaring eastern province a no-go area when UPND youths in Southern and North-Western provinces were the first to declare their regions no go areas for some opposition leaders and their supporters but have not been arrested.

But UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has accused some opposition political party leaders in the country of trying to create an environment that will incite members of the public to rise against the government.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Imenda says this can be seen already from the reaction of some youths in eastern province who because of the sentiments by the said leaders, started responding in a manner similar to the declaration of war.

PHOENIX NEWS