Opposition, Pull Up Your Socks – Nobert Mumba

Nobert Mumba wrote
Opposition, Pull Up Your Socks
It is clear the opposition is in disarray, disorganised and unlikely to win the upcoming by-elections and even the 2026 General Election. The shortcomings are as follows:
1. Miscomprehending the extent to which Zambians are dissatisfied with performance of government.
2. Failure to exhibit leadership suitably positioned to lead a nation.
3. Total disunity within and between opposition parties.
4. Except for Socialist Party, all others lack ideology foundation on which to build economic policies.
5. Do not expound what it will do if voted into power.
6. Total lack of clarity on an opposition frontrunner.
7. Poor campaign messages with no economic direction.
8. Floating recycled politicians with no impetus to drive the much needed economic change.
9. Unprincipled leaders that will cross floors at any dangling of a carrot.
10. Lack of focus on women and youth unemployment.
Opposition must understand that it is not change at any cost. There must be a demonstration of credible alternative. Blessed 2025 friends.
By 2026, the main opposition political party PF will be just a shadow of itself. The other smaller parties will not be able to give UPND any significant competition.
The UPND rigging machine is now 100% effective.
Not sure I know the meaning of the often heard term ” recycled politicians”. Citizens have the right to participate in politics as long as they’re energetic and their health is still good enough. The right to vote is often accompanied by the right to be voted for. Norbert Mumba would do well to scrutinise terms before using them. Old-established democracies have been known to have Senators and Members of Parliament who have been there for longer than 50 years. Our legislature should be a mixture of the old and the young and the experienced just like society itself.