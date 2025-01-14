Opposition, Pull Up Your Socks – Nobert Mumba

Nobert Mumba wrote



Opposition, Pull Up Your Socks



It is clear the opposition is in disarray, disorganised and unlikely to win the upcoming by-elections and even the 2026 General Election. The shortcomings are as follows:



1. Miscomprehending the extent to which Zambians are dissatisfied with performance of government.

2. Failure to exhibit leadership suitably positioned to lead a nation.



3. Total disunity within and between opposition parties.

4. Except for Socialist Party, all others lack ideology foundation on which to build economic policies.

5. Do not expound what it will do if voted into power.



6. Total lack of clarity on an opposition frontrunner.

7. Poor campaign messages with no economic direction.

8. Floating recycled politicians with no impetus to drive the much needed economic change.



9. Unprincipled leaders that will cross floors at any dangling of a carrot.

10. Lack of focus on women and youth unemployment.





Opposition must understand that it is not change at any cost. There must be a demonstration of credible alternative. Blessed 2025 friends.