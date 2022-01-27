By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Opposition political Parties have questioned President Hakainde Hichilema’s two-day visit to South Africa which includes gracing the launch of a book written by Greg Mills, a private person.

Mr. Mills is the CEO of the Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based organisation established by the Oppenheimer family, the founders of Anglo American Plc.

Socialist Party President Fred M’membe says it is allegedly wrong for the President to travel to another country using taxpayers’ resources for the sole purpose of promoting the commercial interests of private entities.

And People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda has called on the president to walk the talk by downsizing on trips, a situation he condemned in the previous regime.

Meanwhile, speaking shortly before his departure for South Africa, President Hichilema says there is nothing wrong with being part of the book launch as he has been part of the global book review panel for 15 years.

President Hichilema is in South Africa for a two-day working visit where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on matters of peace and security as well as trade and investment.