By Memory Nyambe

A consortium of seven opposition political parties has raised concerns over alleged degeneration of the rule of law and selective fight against corruption.

People’s Alliance for Change leader Andyford Banda says the opposition note with sadness at the failure to uphold the rule of law as evidenced from Upnd youths allegedly inciting violence.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba has accused the new administration of selective justice especially in the corruption fight.

At the event Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo challenged the head of state to apologize to the Zambians over the leaked audio between Home affairs Permanent Secretary, Joseph Akafumba and Special political advisor to the president Levy N’goma.

Others in attendance at the meeting were, National Democratic Congress’s Saboi Imboela, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Kasonde Mwenda and United for Better Zambia’s Hector Soondo.