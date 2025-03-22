OPPOSITION SCHEME ORCHESTRATED TO AGITATE FOR  REGIME CHANGE- Spuki Mulemwa

OPPOSITION SCHEME ORCHESTRATED TO AGITATE FOR REGIME CHANGE

22/3/25



It’s very unfortunate that some opposition political parties, Civil Society Organisations, some Church Mother Bodies in alliance with media houses hostile to President Hakainde Hichilema are using Government’s proposed consultative and consensus building constitution making process to gain cheap political mileage and AGITATE for a regime change.





President Hichilema proposed the amendments to the constitution in good faith, but those opposed to the ideas have taken a confrontational stance instead of pursuing a constructive engagement with government.





Further, it’s on record that government has not abrogated or mutilated the constitution that would warrant anti-government protests and so called defence of the constitution and homeland, as the opposition and their partners purport.





It’s for these reasons, we are urging the Zambian people to ignore those agitating for a regime change by alleging that government is mischievous on the proposed constitution amendment when in fact not.





If anything, it’s the opposition and their partners who are mischievous and unpatriotic by spreading falsehoods over the proposed constitution amendment not government.





President Hichilema is alive to the inclusiveness of women, youth and people with disabilities in amending the constitution and does not override the fact that the process protects the content.





As we have consistently articulated, we expect the opposition to always engage government on matters of national interest, and provide credible checks and balances to government, instead of inciting the masses to rise against an elected people’s government over baseless and unfounded allegations of manipulation.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.