OPPOSITION SHOULD PROVIDE CREDIBLE CHECKS AND BALANCES TO GOVERNMENT- Spuki Mulemwa

OPPOSITION SHOULD PROVIDE CREDIBLE CHECKS AND BALANCES TO GOVERNMENT

President Hakainde Hichilema’s intentions to focus on unlocking. rigidities and hurdles to economic growth in an effort to improve people’s welfare in the year 2023 is most welcome.

However , Zambians expect the opposition who happen to be a government in waiting, to seize the opportunity by providing credible checks and balances to government.

Further, the opposition should provide constructive criticism or alternative solutions in an effort to help government actualize plans to improve people’s welfare.

Zambians do not expect the opposition to criticize everything government says and does out of malice or ill- will.

In the same vein we appeal to government not to reject or ignore everything the opposition proposes especially if the advice is credible and offered in good faith in the spirit of nation building and unity.

Both the opposition and the ruling party share a common agenda and desire to improve people’s welfare, and should therefore work as partners.

And they should henceforth leave behind the blame game, shadow – boxing gimmicks, and cease the war of words in the new year 2023.

It’s for these reasons we are urging the opposition to assist government accelerate economic growth by providing credible alternative solutions to the economic woes the country is grappling with.

Statement issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa.