OPPOSITION SOCIALIST PARTY GROWING – BWALYA

Socialist Party Zambia under the leadership of Dr. Fred M’membe has made progress in growing its membership base.

Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says the party has been implementing a robust programme of membership mobilization throughout the country with a lot of attention paid to recruitment and training of leaders at various levels.

Bwalya notes that the party has been well received and believes that by the end of 2023, they will transform it into a tough political force.

He notes that the Socialist Party Zambia has been participating in by-elections in a manner that has sent a clear signal that they deserve to be taken seriously.

Bwalya however say this is despite the hostile political environment during the by-elections that the party have experienced and witnessed so far.

The opposition spokesperson says Zambians have seen for themselves the violence and manipulation that the ruling united Party for National Development, UPND, has sponsored and encouraged.

Bwalya reveals that the party has been a victim of the violence, intimidation and manipulation by the UPND, the worst been the attack on our campaign center in Luangwa.

He discloses that their vehicles were badly damaged and innocent members locked up by the police for over 6 days without charge.

Bwalya says despite all the challenges and violence directed at party it has not relented and we will never relent.

He assures that the party will continue to participate in by-elections and to play a role of providing checks and balances and speaking for the Zambian people.

