OPPOSITION TO FILE IMPEACHMENT MOTION AGAINST PRESIDENT HICHILEMA
By Chileshe Mwango
Opposition political parties among them the Patriotic Front, Economic Front, National Democratic Congress and Citizens First have disclosed that they are in the process of issuing a motion of impeachment in parliament against President Hakainde Hichilema for failing to govern the country to the expectations of Zambians.
Speaking on behalf of the other parties at a joint media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Pf Chairperson For Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda says competent lawyers are crafting the motion and it will be passed in the house by leader of the opposition in parliament.
Mr. Nakacinda says a motion of Censure against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, his Agriculture counterpart Reuben Mtolo as well as Health Minister Sylvia Masebo will be issued for allegedly being incompetent in the execution of their duties.
At the same briefing, National Democratic Congress-NDC president Saboi Imboela has appealed to the international community and the general public to take interest in the alleged human rights violation going on in the country.
Ms. Imboela has also vowed that the opposition in the country will never stop talking if all the rights violations are aimed at silencing them.
But Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has dared the opposition to go ahead with their plans saying they will just be wasting their time to file a motion of impeachment against the president as people in the country are happy with the current government and the head of state.
UPND may just end up ruling for more than 50 years judging by the caliber of opposition parties we have. I’m not a lawyer and I stand to be corrected. According to the constitution, the president can only be impeached if he/she breaches the constitution or become incapacitated due illness. Anything else, there is no legal standing for impeachment. It’s like opposition has lost hope of ever getting to power judging by their disappointing conduct. We need serious opposition to offer a serious challenge to the ruling party but as things stand, non seem to rise to the challenge. In my opinion, Kateka and Hamududu seem to be promising but they seem to luck strong drive to present a challenge to UPND.
Are these people normal mwebantu.??lol Which misrule is going on an they compare the lunacy stupidity idiocy looting and sheer barbarism that was going on in PF with UPND??
This story must be fake news or was just a political joke by Nakachinda.
This is how dictatorships are created in Africa. The opposition parties make themselves so irrelevant but a nuisance that the citizenry give up on them while the ruling party entrenches its power.
Nice try … Kikikiki
History has shown that only the Zambian voter can impeach a sitting President.
There is too much Masobela from the opposition. We now know what they want from dead PF.
, Economic Front, National Democratic Congress and Citizens First how many parliamentarians do you have?
It will be interesting to see details of the charges and whether they qualify for impeachment of the President.
What a political circus
They cant stand the pressure arising from the raised political standards. Literally they are gasping for their political breath. They have failed to match the UPND standards. Soon their expected political demise is a reality.