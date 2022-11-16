Opposition Will Be Wasting Time To File Impeachment Motion Against President Hichilema – Chushi Kasanda

OPPOSITION WILL BE WASTING TIME TO FILE IMPEACHMENT MOTION AGAINST PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – KASANDA

Opposition political parties among them the Patriotic Front, Economic Front, National Democratic Congress and Citizens First have disclosed that they are in the process of issuing a motion of impeachment in parliament against President Hakainde Hichilema for failing to govern the country to the expectations of Zambians.

Speaking on behalf of the other parties at a joint media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Pf Chairperson For Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda says competent lawyers are crafting the motion and it will be passed in the house by leader of the opposition in parliament.

Mr. Nakacinda says a motion of Censure against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, his Agriculture counterpart Reuben Mtolo as well as Health Minister Sylvia Masebo will be issued for allegedly being incompetent in the execution of their duties.

At the same briefing, National Democratic Congress-NDC president Saboi Imboela has appealed to the international community and the general public to take interest in the alleged human rights violation going on in the country.

Ms. Imboela has also vowed that the opposition in the country will never stop talking if all the rights violations are aimed at silencing them.

But Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has dared the opposition to go ahead with their plans saying they will just be wasting their time to file a motion of impeachment against the president as people in the country are happy with the current government and the head of state.