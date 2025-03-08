“OPPOSITION’S DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO TARNISH MINISTER CHIKOTI’S IMAGE”



By TIMMY



In a blatant display of desperation, the opposition yesterday spread false information through newspapers and social media, claiming that Minister Chikoti had secured a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) contract for himself. However, a closer examination of the facts reveals a different story.



According to Luampa Council Secretary Jeremiah Sachikola, the contract in question was awarded to Chika Investments, a company that met all the necessary requirements through an open and competitive bidding process. Sachikola emphasized that Minister Chikoti had no hand in the awarding of the contract, contrary to the opposition’s claims .





This is not the first time the opposition has resorting to spreading falsehoods to tarnish the image of the UPND party and its leaders. Their goal is clear: to detain the image of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration by any means necessary.





However, the opposition’s tactics are not only unethical but also detrimental to the country’s democratic progress. By spreading falsehoods and misinformation, they are undermining the trust and confidence that the public has in the government and its institutions.





It’s time for the opposition to stop playing politics and start working towards the betterment of the country. The UPND party remains committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance, and will not be swayed by the opposition’s desperate attempts to tarnish its image.



WAGON MEDIA