OPPOSITION’S MSONI CONDEMNS INCREASE IN PASSPORT FEES

All People’s Congress Party President, Nasson Msoni, has condemned the recent revised fees for a Zambian Passport, with a 32 pages document pegged at K1, 000 from K320, while a 48 page document will cost K1, 500 from K500.

Msoni has charged that the new prices are way beyond the reach and the capacity of the majority of Zambians, noting that Passports and National registration cards should be affordably made available to everyone.

He remarks that Passports are an important tool in fighting poverty and adding value to people’s lives, hence should not be a preserve for only a minority group.

Msoni has since urged government to reconsider the decision to increase Passport fees, saying doing so is tantamount to taking away value from citizens as they are an alternative form of identification.