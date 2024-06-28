OPPOSITION’S RECKLESS CALL FOR PROTESTS OVER LOAD SHEDDING: A Dangerous Political Stunt

By Ndate Lilato, UPND Political Analyst

As Zambia grapples with the effects of a severe drought, leading to low water levels at Kariba Dam and subsequent load shedding, some opposition leaders have shamefully chosen to incite innocent citizens to protest. This reckless call is not only misguided but also dangerous, exploiting a natural disaster for political gain.

The drought and its consequences are a natural disaster, unplanned and unforeseen. President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has been working tirelessly to mitigate its effects, ensuring the nation’s economic stability and growth. It’s absurd for opposition leaders to capitalize on this crisis, feigning concern for the people while their true intention is to destabilize the government.

Their call for protests is a thinly veiled attempt to exploit the situation, ignoring the facts:

Load shedding is a result of the drought, not poor governance.

Kariba Dam’s low water levels are a consequence of nature, not a political decision.

The government is working to address the issue, with measures in place to minimize the impact.

Who can celebrate over a natural disaster? It’s unconscionable that some opposition leaders would seek to profit politically from a crisis that affects all Zambians. Their actions are a disservice to the nation and a testament to their lack of leadership and vision.

President Hichilema’s administration remains committed to the welfare of the Zambian people, working tirelessly to overcome this challenge. We must stand together and support our government in this difficult time, rather than allowing reckless political opportunism to divide us.

Let us reject this call for protests and instead unite behind our President and his team as they work to address this natural disaster. We are stronger together, and our collective resilience will overcome this adversity.