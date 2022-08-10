OPPOSITION’S SILAVWE CONDEMNS BREAK IN AT ECL’S HOUSE

The Golden Party of Zambia-GPZ has condemned the breaking into of the house of former Republican President, Edgar Lungu by purported thieves.

GPZ President, Jackson Silavwe, has charged that it is extremely shameful and embarrassing to the state security apparatus for such an incident to occur.

Silavwe questions the ability of Police to solve crime such as the kidnapping of mobile money operators if thieves can break into the house of a former Head of State that left office less than a year ago.

He notes that sharp political differences may exist between groupings, but having a VIP residence belonging to a former Head of State broken into is a new low on the entire Zambia Police Command and the country’s Intelligence community.

Silavwe says the development is an embarrassment to the international scene, hence reiterating his call to reform the Zambia Police which he notes is too political in its current form.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, confirmed a case of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which occurred at the Former Republican President’s residence, Edgar Lungu in Ibex Hill, Lusaka.

Hamoonga explained that unknown people broke into the house and stole two Sumsung smart television sets valued at K66, 000, noting that entry and exit was gained through cutting electrical wire fence and breaking the main door.

This occurred on 09th August, 2022 between 01:00 and 06:00 hours.