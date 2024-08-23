OPRAH TELLS VOTERS TO “CHOOSE TRUTH” IN SURPRISE CONVENTION SPEECH



BBC- Television icon Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in her hometown of Chicago, where she urged Democrats and independent voters to “choose common sense over nonsense”.



“Let us choose truth, let us choose honour, let us choose joy,” Ms Winfrey told a cheering crowd on Wednesday. “Because that is the best of America.”



Winfrey, who has avoided the political spotlight in recent years, lent some of her star power to Vice-President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Tim Walz on the third night of the four-day convention.



Winfrey’s comments came before Mr Walz’s primetime speech to formally accept the party’s nomination for vice-president.



The former daytime talk show host focused on a message of unity while also tacitly criticising Ms Harris and Mr Walz’s Republican challengers, former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance.



“Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbours,” Winfrey said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion, we don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No. We just try to do the best we can to save them.”