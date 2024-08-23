Oprah Winfrey slams J.D. Vance over ‘childless cat ladies’ remark

Oprah Winfrey took the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, where she delivered a powerful speech that included a pointed critique of Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

The media mogul addressed a range of topics, but it was her sharp rebuke of Vance’s infamous “childless cat ladies” comment that resonated most with the audience.

During her speech, Oprah emphasized the values of unity and empathy, reminding the crowd that most Americans do not discriminate against their neighbors based on race, religion, s3xual orientation, or political affiliation. In a direct reference to Vance, she remarked that true Americans would rush into a burning house to save those inside, “including a home belonging to a ‘childless cat lady.'”

The crowd erupted in applause, clearly appreciating Oprah’s subtle yet effective takedown of Vance. Her comments were a response to a controversial remark Vance made in 2021 during an interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson. In that interview, Vance labelled women like Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies” who, in his view, lead unfulfilled lives and have no stake in America’s future. The remark recently resurfaced on social media after Donald Trump announced Vance as his running mate.

Supporters of Kamala Harris, including actress Jennifer Aniston, have criticized Vance for his remarks, which they argue were directed at the liberal base and were both insensitive and divisive.

In addition to her critique of Vance, Oprah also addressed broader themes such as freedom, justice, and the importance of voting. She revealed that she is a registered independent who intends to continue exercising her right to vote, contrasting sharply with Trump’s suggestion that his election could eliminate the need for future voting, which Oprah implied is indicative of an oligarchic mindset.

Oprah’s speech at the DNC has been widely praised for its emphasis on unity and its sharp critique of the rhetoric employed by Trump and Vance in their campaign.