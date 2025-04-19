Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns hit with CAF fines and sanctions ahead of semifinals



Orlando Pirates have been handed hefty fines and sanctions by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board following their 9 April clash against MC Alger at Orlando Stadium.



The club was fined $50,000 (R940,990) for misconduct and an additional $20,000 (R376,394) for failing to ensure adequate security during the match.



In addition to the financial penalties, two Pirates players, Sipho Chaine and Nkosinathi Sibisi, were given one-match suspensions, which will be suspended for one year. Team official Ezekiel Matebula was also banned for four games, with two of those matches suspended.



The fines come just ahead of the Buccaneers’ crucial semifinal fixture, where they will aim to refocus their efforts on the field.



Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns also faced disciplinary action from CAF. The club was fined $100,000 (R1.8 million) for fan violence during their 1 April victory over Esperance. Sundowns, found guilty of breaching safety regulations, were ordered to implement stricter security measures for future matches, including their upcoming quarter-final against Al Ahly.



The financial penalty highlights the ongoing importance of fan safety as the tournament reaches its final stages.