Oscars 2024:Oppenheimer wins seven Oscars in total

With its seven wins, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer rounds off awards season by taking home more than half of its 13 nominations.

The film has won for best film, director, actor, supporting actor, original score, film editing and cinematography.

Producer Emma Thomas said: “I have been dreaming about this moment for so long but now I’m standing here everything’s gone out of my head.”

She called Nolan, her husband, “singular and brilliant”, but said their whole team was “just incredible” and also thanked their three children.

Fellow producer Charles Roven said, “I’ve had this amazing 20-plus years experience with Chris and Emma”, saying it was “thrilling” working with them.