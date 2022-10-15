“Osinachi thought her abusive husband would change” – Neighbour tells court

Grace Nnaji, a neighbour of late gospel singer, Osinachi, on Thursday told a Federal Court that the singer, on many occasions, begged her not to report her husband, Peter Nwachukwu’s abuse, as she believed he would change.

Nnaji alleged that Mr. Nwachukwu threatened that he was going to destroy Osinachi’s reputation and kill her brother and that was the reason she was afraid to tell anyone about her ordeal.

The neigbour said when she told Osinachi to report the abuse to the police, her family, church and also a human rights radio, she refused.

“When I told her that I was going to report to the church, she begged me not to, saying that her husband will change”, she said