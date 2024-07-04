Other players were better than Margret Belemu, says Bruce Mwape

COPPER Queens coach Bruce Mwape has explained this thinking behind subbing reliable defender Margret Belemu saying the player is not ready to play at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Mwape named his squad for the global games but his selection has left many fans disappointed following the ommission of some household names.

Belemu, a versatile right back was thought to be among those that have an automatic seat on the Paris plane but Mwape, a Nchanga Rangers legend had other ideas.

Usual suspects Barbra Banda and Bay FC’s Racheal Kundananji, have made the team but there were notable ommissions in Belemu, Ireen Lungu, and Evarine Katongo.

Mwape said, Belemu who recently attended military training under the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) was beaten to the place owing to stiff competition.

“In that position [right back] we had about three players. I am sure you have heard names she was competing with Esther Siamfuko, Diana Banda and of course herself [Belemu].

“So out of the three, we picked two and those are the ones that showed that they are ready to play during Olympic tournament. The other thing may be that I can say is that she also went for meet training from there. She is slightly off. I cannot say she cannot play. But those two showed that they are better than her at the moment,” Mwape said.

Zambia will begin the tournament with a game against the USA on July 25 before play Austria three days later.

They will finish their group stage with a match against Germany on July 31.

(Mwebantu, Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024)