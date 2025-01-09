OUR ADVICE TO UPND ON IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC CHANGES – Fred M’membe

OUR ADVICE TO UPND ON IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC CHANGES



The key immediate positive economic measure that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government should take to address our economic challenges is revising the generous mining tax waivers given to transnational corporations.



Those in power should keep in mind that right now, the country is engulfed in political upheaval and economically, our country is on its knees.





Aside from debt, the economic landscape is in the negative with high cost of living. Prolonged load shedding is negatively affecting business.



New external borrowing, even if we say it’s concession borrowing, is nonetheless increasing our foreign debt exposure and increases the probability for future default





Revamping of mines and increased copper production is a medium-term initiative and will not have an immediate impact on our economic challenges.





Our advice on the immediate positive economic measure is revising the generous mining tax waivers. We ask those in power to move on this immediately.



Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party