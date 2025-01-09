OUR ADVICE TO UPND ON IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC CHANGES – Fred M’membe

OUR ADVICE TO UPND ON IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC CHANGES
The key immediate positive economic measure that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government should take to address our economic challenges is revising the generous mining tax waivers given to transnational corporations.
Those in power should keep in mind that right now, the country is engulfed in political upheaval and economically, our country is on its knees.
Aside from debt, the economic landscape is in the negative with high cost of living. Prolonged load shedding is negatively affecting business.
New external borrowing, even if we say it’s concession borrowing, is nonetheless increasing our foreign debt exposure and increases the probability for future default
Revamping of mines and increased copper production is a medium-term initiative and will not have an immediate impact on our economic challenges.
Our advice on the immediate positive economic measure is revising the generous mining tax waivers. We ask those in power to move on this immediately.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Political upheaval that is in your imagination Mmembe?
Read what the former PF MP who states that the current youth empowerment policies can not cause the youth to rise against the ruling party. No amount of empty rethoric will work against tangible programs. If the opposition want to unseat the ruling party, what exactly will they do better than the ruling party? Politiking and empty innuendo laced with lies is not the solution. UPND may not have gotten everything right. But the efforts being made are seen and are tangible.