“Our Biggest Enemy”: South Africans Fume at Zimbabwe’s President for Suspending Tariffs on All Goods Imported From US

South Africans Fume at Zimbabwe’s President for Suspending Tariffs on All Goods Imported From US

South Africans are criticising Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he announced the suspension of all tariffs on goods imported from the United States.

This comes just days after US President Donald Trump imposed 18 percent tariffs on goods from the southern African nation.

Mnangagwa Announces Suspension of Tariffs on US Goods

In a post on X, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced plans to suspend all tariffs on goods imported from the United States.

“I will direct the Zimbabwean government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States,”

According to Mnangagwa, the move is “intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States.”

South Africans React

The suspension of tariffs on US goods by President Mnangagwa has sparked outrage among many South Africans online, with some accusing Zimbabwe of betraying regional solidarity. Critics argue that Zimbabwe is aligning itself with countries viewed as adversarial to South African interests, despite the support it has received from leaders like President Ramaphosa in calling for sanctions to be lifted. Others went further, calling for stricter border controls and questioning Zimbabwe’s intentions, with claims that the country is always willing to accept whatever benefits it can get—regardless of the broader geopolitical consequences.

Here are some of the reactions;

@Sophie_Mokoena;

South Africa you are on your own.

@tibos26;

Coward as always. Zimbabwe will always take WHATEVER THAT IS ON THE TABLE!

@Chibuleni;

Ramaphosa must deport Zimbabweans and close all access to our borders and ports. They will use Mozambique and Namibia to import and export their goods. The Zimbabwean government is befriending every South African enemy;they started with Israel, now is the US. It’s very funny how they are behaving like this when it’s Ramaphosa who used every platform to call for the lifting of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans are our biggest enemy;we must treat them as such.

@Nelson_de_3rd;

What is it Zimbabwean buying from USA anyway? I thought they are buying everything from here.

@MaileMkm;

These are beggers extending their hand.

@PhathekaPat;

The whole chair of SADC 😨 makasuswe esihlalweni

@s_maganda;

Trump is a deadly tycoon. He abolished aid to Africa because he knows the African Leaders will go to him, cap in hand and beg like poor kids! It’s a well calculated move and Zim has decided to take the lead in this madness!

@RTmmane;

And we are expected to be kind to zimbos, may South Africans continue to reject them every moment we get a chance