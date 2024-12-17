OUR CONSTITUTION PROTECTS PUBLIC SERVANTS FROM VICTIMISATION, UNJUST DISMISSAL – KANGWA

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the country’s Constitution protects public servants from victimisation, discrimination, and unjust removal from office without due process.

And Kangwa has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the principles outlined in the African Charter on Values and Principles of Public Service and Administration.

According to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mupango Mwanza, Friday, Kangwa noted that government had established several institutions, policies and pieces of legislation that were essential for promoting integrity, transparency, and behavioural change in the Public Service.

“Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, has reaffirmed the Zambian Government’s commitment to the principles outlined in the African Charter on Values and Principles”.

News Diggers