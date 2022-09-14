Our Constitution Seems To Be A Comedy Of Errors- Binwell Mpundu

OUR CONSTITUTION SEEMS TO BE A COMEDY OF ERRORS.

A defective legal system full of lacunas.Laws that are ambiguous and easily manipulated can plunge a country into chaos.

Its time as a country that we all should call of constitutional reforms to straighten these pieces of legislations that are bogus.

We cant pretend and say we are ok with a constitution that can easily be manipulated and misinterpreted to suit ones daily desires.Today its this interpretation tommorow its another interpretation. The constitution must be simple and straight foward .kwamana. Not today you enact a law on the grade 12 certificate requirement to participate in elections which law you dont even understand yourselves ,how ironic can that be..

My appeal to the new dawn administration is to be bald and swiftly champion these constitutional reforms for as long as they are in the best interest of the Zambian people i guarantee my support…

Zambians we are full of ichimpwena copying and pasting things that we dont even understand, things that dont even support our ways of life just because other are doing it.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA