Tasila LUNGU

OUR DEMOCRACY WILL ALWAYS BE DEFENDED

We are very proud that Zambia is a sovereign democratic Republic. As a nation we are a ” unitary, indivisible, multi-party and democratic sovereign state based on the values of democracy, transparency, accountability and good governance” – these are principles Zambians themselves fought to obtain, uphold and defend and that are clearly enshrined in our Constitution.

It is therefore incumbent on all of us to protect these freedoms in our own small way – we must not underestimate our capabilities. The role of every citizen is critical in the defence of our fundamental rights.

Our duty is to uphold the rights to personal liberty, freedom of conscience, expression, freedom of assembly and association where they may be infringed.

Zambians value highly their democratic freedoms and we will endeavour to protect these freedoms to the best of our abilities as Lawmakers and citizens.

Tasila Lungu Mwansa