Tasila LUNGU
OUR DEMOCRACY WILL ALWAYS BE DEFENDED
We are very proud that Zambia is a sovereign democratic Republic. As a nation we are a ” unitary, indivisible, multi-party and democratic sovereign state based on the values of democracy, transparency, accountability and good governance” – these are principles Zambians themselves fought to obtain, uphold and defend and that are clearly enshrined in our Constitution.
It is therefore incumbent on all of us to protect these freedoms in our own small way – we must not underestimate our capabilities. The role of every citizen is critical in the defence of our fundamental rights.
Our duty is to uphold the rights to personal liberty, freedom of conscience, expression, freedom of assembly and association where they may be infringed.
Zambians value highly their democratic freedoms and we will endeavour to protect these freedoms to the best of our abilities as Lawmakers and citizens.
But your father never used to allow people to gather.your father was a devil and lucifer.
Well stated Tasila without malice and finger pointing .
Yowa Fada stood for 3rd term in clear violation of the Constitution, you never opposed, you don’t know Jack about democracy.