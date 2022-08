Our embassy in Turkey became a conduit for corruption – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Zambian embassy in Turkey had become a conduit for corruption.

And President Hichilema has reminded government officials not to make the mistake of thinking that they are above the people.

Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony of diplomats at State House, Friday, President Hichilema said people should work to generate their own resources.

