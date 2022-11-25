OUR FIRST YEAR IN OFFICE WAS DEVOTED TO PROVIDING MACROECONOMIC STABILITY – PRESIDENT HH

This morning, we officiated at the first ever ‘Economic Growth Forum’, themed “Delivering Economic Growth For Zambia.” This theme is in concert with the platform on which we were elected to deliver all inclusive and sustainable development.

We extend our profound gratitude to the International Growth Centre (IGC), and particularly Professor Jonathan Leape the Executive Director, for facilitating this important Summit that convened senior political and departmental leaders, researchers and development partners to discuss and find solutions to constraints in economic growth.

We informed the conference that our first year in office was devoted to providing macroeconomic stability, but our second year will now be dedicated to unlocking domestic rigidities to economic growth.

We further informed the Forum that our Government’s policies are directed at actualising our broader economic reconstruction agenda; among them to fight corruption in order to protect the integrity of public resources, and to reform public procurement to optimise value for money and to invest in local development through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) program.

We urged all stakeholders at the forum to participate fully and provide solutions that will put our country on a pathway to prosperity.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia