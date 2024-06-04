OUR GOVERNANCE SOLUTIONS TO ZAMBIA’S CRISIS- Fred M’membe

OUR GOVERNANCE SOLUTIONS TO ZAMBIA’S CRISIS

Let’s face it, the situation is becoming more desperate, hopeless and unbearable. And it’s only a matter of time, because the policies that Mr Hichilema and the UPND are implementing favours a few people and not Zambia’s great majority.

Giving tax holidays to transnational mining corporations and removing subsidies on fuel is one clear example of a government that is not people centred. A government that does not put Zambians first. A greedy government whose leadership is focused on looting and wealth accumulation.

This is why we have taken a different approach to leadership and politics in general. For us, our solutions are around what matters to our people and country. Our approach to Zambia’s problems is people centred. And the question we will always ask is how will our policies affect the great majority of our people?

Certainly, once elected in office, our immediate solution would be removing tax holidays and collecting fair taxes from the mines. We would then use these resources to invest heavily in the agriculture sector to cushion the hunger crisis and build reserves. We will equally return subsidies on fuel to cushion the economy.

In terms of loadshedding, we will immediately stop the export of electricity and put our people first.

However, the big questions we are to ask are: for how long are we going to wait for this situation to explode before we start thinking about committed Zambians that are ready to serve the people genuinely? We think the politicians and all progressives, and democrats in this country have a basic duty to pay it all the attention it requires, or we will all become slaves.

We all need to step up and stop the current deterioration of our country.

Fred M’membe