OUR HANDS ARE TIED ON MUMBI PHIRI DETENTION – HRC





THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) has said its hands are tied to get involved in the matter in which Mumbi Phiri has been arrested and detained for aggravated robbery because the matter is bordering on criminality.





Mweelwa Muleya, the HRC spokesperson said in an interview that the commission could not involve itself in the Mumbi Phiri matter, in which the former PF deputy secretary general is being detained for https://newsite3.dailynationzambia.com/2025/01/our-hands-are-tied-on-mumbi-phiri-detention-hrc/