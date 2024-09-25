OUR INTERVIEW WITH MR LUNGU WAS IN LUSAKA AND NOT LUNDAZI – KANELE FM
By Rick Nchito
Kanele FM’s Head of News and Current Affairs Edward Banda has revealed that his recent interview with opposition leader Edgar Lungu was in Lusaka and not Lundazi.
Banda says it was shocking how people decided to mislead the nation that the interview was in Lundazi when infact not.
“Get it from me. My interview with Mr Lungu was in Lusaka and not Lundazi. Mr Emmanuel Mwamba who was the organiser of the interview paid for all my logistics from Lundazi to Lusaka. That interview was at Mr Lungu’s place in Lusaka,” says Banda.
“Even that story of police storming Kenele Studios in Lundazi was all fake. That’s why there was no single picture or video of such an incident. Even most of the questions I asked the former President came from Mr Mwamba because it was a paid for programme. “
Where is your professionalism?
So if its a paid for program the one paying prepares questions to ask the guest, strange indeed, not surprising though it’s modus operandi for journalists for hire.
Mr. Lungu can only follow a prepared script. A spontaneous interview is not the kind of thing he would agree to. Imagine having to answer questions which you yourself prepared? Does deception get any worse than this? And they have to drag someone all the way from Lundazi to conduct the “interview”.
To make it a little bit more exciting and credible, they lie that the radio station was stormed!! Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu was safe and sipping his favourite Jameson in his bunker. That is the notorious PF for you. It is the true representation of hypocrisy, lies and lawlessness.
This is Zambia where one follow and makes false alarming information and they all listen to.