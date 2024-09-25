OUR INTERVIEW WITH MR LUNGU WAS IN LUSAKA AND NOT LUNDAZI – KANELE FM



By Rick Nchito



Kanele FM’s Head of News and Current Affairs Edward Banda has revealed that his recent interview with opposition leader Edgar Lungu was in Lusaka and not Lundazi.





Banda says it was shocking how people decided to mislead the nation that the interview was in Lundazi when infact not.



“Get it from me. My interview with Mr Lungu was in Lusaka and not Lundazi. Mr Emmanuel Mwamba who was the organiser of the interview paid for all my logistics from Lundazi to Lusaka. That interview was at Mr Lungu’s place in Lusaka,” says Banda.



“Even that story of police storming Kenele Studios in Lundazi was all fake. That’s why there was no single picture or video of such an incident. Even most of the questions I asked the former President came from Mr Mwamba because it was a paid for programme. “