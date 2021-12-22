OUR LOSS WAS A BLESSING IN DISGUISE, SAYS PF’s CHARITY BANDA

Suspended PF Lusaka provincial chairlady Charity Banda says the PF’s loss in the 2021 general elections was a blessing in disguise so that the party could rid itself of “opportunists.”

And Banda said she only respected people like former minister of information Dora Siliya because she was appointed into government by former president Edgar Lungu

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda said the party must be careful over the adoption of candidates in Kabwata, by going for genuine and trusted members and not “mere opportunistic” elements just because they have got the power to bribe people.

She said the recent resignation of people like Kabwata constituency chairperson Ng’andu popularly known as Uncle T was good riddance, and that people must watch the space because “many like him” will follow him out of the door. She said PF lost not because they did not work, but probably because “God wanted to show people who were genuine and not genuine members of the party.”

“The loss was a blessing in guise to know which members are genuine and those who are not. Those who are genuine in PF cannot think of leaving,” Banda said, saying things which did not make sense to her like mobilisation committees were created to give positions to new comers. “Awee Lesa alibomba ukweba ati tuluse… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/our-loss-was-a-blessing-in-disguise-says-pfs-charity-banda/