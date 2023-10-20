Our Nollywood legends deserve better” Peter Okoye pledges support for Mr Ibu as he battles ailment

Award-winning superstar singer, Peter Okoye better known as Mr. P has pledged his support for ailing veteran actor, Mr. Ibu.

Hours ago, Mr Ibu had cried out to the public for help as he battled an ailment that may cost him his leg.

The veteran, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has been down for several weeks and has been on admission.

In the heartbreaking clip, Mr Ibu disclosed that the doctors told him they might resort to cutting off his leg if he exhaust his options.

Calling for prayers and support, he made his account number known to the public.

Further elaborating on his statement, his daughter, Jasmine Okafor stated that the veteran isn’t getting better and has exhausted all their financial resources, hence the public appeal

She called on anyone who could help fly him abroad for better treatment.

Taking to his Instagram page, Peter stated that Nollywood legends deserve better lives. He added that it’s time people show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years.

Urging his fans to join him, he pledged his full support for the veteran.