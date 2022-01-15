Press statement by UPND Lusaka Chairman, Obvious Mwaliteta

15/01/22

OUR PATIENCE IS RUNNING OUT OVER INSULTS OF OUR PRESIDENT

We wish to inform those PF leaders like Bowman Lusambo, Steven Kampyongo, Raphael Nakachinda and others that we have no headroom remaining anymore to tolerate the insults they are daily spewing on the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema. Our patience is running thin.

Gentlemen we are tired of this nonsense and we are very much capable to do whatever it takes to deal with you on this matter because you are crossing the line and pushing us too far.

Please understand that it is President Hichilema the same person you are insulting day in and day out that restrained the Zambians from sorting you out the same way you used to abuse them. President Hichilema is managing this situation very well, but as UPND we are more than capable to shut your big mouths and flatten your pot bellies full of ill gotten wealth. Don’t take our silence as a sign of weakness, we have enough manpower to take full care of you.

President Hakainde Hichilema was locked up in a maximum prison for 127 days on made up charges, but you are crying like toothless infants fresh from the womb for only being locked up for a single day. Cowards!

Please just be brave enough and face the law and atone your sins instead of hiding behind rusty and useless binoculars. Please note that the law of defamation of the President is still in force until it is repealed by Parliament and this law will in the meantime deal with you bakawalala imwe.

Obvious Mwaliteta,

UPND Chairman,

Lusaka Province.