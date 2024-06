Our people have spoken whether we like it or not – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the will of the South African people after suffering a blow in the election.

“Our people have spoken whether we like it or not,” he says.

“Through their votes they have demonstrated clearly and plainly that our democracy is strong and it is enduring.”

He adds that after 30 years South Africans should be grateful their democracy works.

“We must respect their choices and their wishes.”