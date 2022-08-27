OUR PF SPONSORS HAVE AGREED TO CONTINUE GIVING US MONEY EVEN IN HIDING – DAVIS MWILA

PF Former Secretary General Davis has disclosed that following the massive support that PF received in Kabushi and Kwacha on Thursday, sponsors have come on board with the hope of continuing with their financial support for the Former Ruling Party to help it win power back in 2026.

Mr Mwila said sponsors had withdrawn in 2021 following what he called UPND’s intimidation after winning last year’s elections. “Our sponsors are impressed with our massive popularity on the Copperbelt and want to help us win back power through financial support”, he said.