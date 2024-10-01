Our political and economic risk is very high. Poor governance and load shedding account highly in this 18.2% risk- Fred M’membe

COUNTRY RISK



Our country risk from an investment perspective now sits at 18.2% while Zimbabwe is 11%, and South Africa is at 4.6%.



What this means is that a foreign investor will need a return above the country risk to invest in the country.

So when Mr Hakainde Hichilema says investor confidence has increased, it is contradictory because investor confidence increases as country risk reduces.



Our political and economic risk is very high. Poor governance and load shedding account highly in this 18.2% risk. One would have expected that default risk would drop given the almost concluded debt restructuring, but it does not reflect in this number. Can the Ministry of Finance explain why we have such a high country risk rating.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party