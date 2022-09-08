PRESS RELEASE

September 08, 2022

OUR POSITION ON HOMOSEXUALITY

As a Party, we wish to add our voice to the on going debate on homosexuality fueled by an event in the entertainment industry as well as homosexualising of cartoon characters for kids such as Superman and Peppa pig.

Paramount to this discussion is the fundamental acceptance that only Zambians have the inalienable right to determine their way of life and adopt values thereof to shape their society. That right is absolute and non-negotiable.

Time and again, Zambians from all walks of life have openly pronounced themselves on the subject of homosexuality since independence through various past and present Constitutional making processes.

We the Zambian people have emphatically frowned upon gayism and it’s relatives because it defiles our deeply held Christian and Cultural beliefs which defines our conservative Society. It has got nothing to do with the the British colonial-era heritage of laws.

THIS IS THE WILL OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE EXPRESSED IN THEIR CONSTITUTION ON WHICH THE ZAMBIAN STATE DERIVES IT’S AUTHORITY.

Therefore, our position as a Party and clarion call to the Zambian people now and future generations is to never legalise, embrace or surrender to the homosexuality agenda in all it’s forms in this God Country.

Every generation of Zambians irregardless of their creed must continuously stand up against this movement and defeat it. Yes we say no to gayism in all its forms. We dare not call right what our God has called SIN.

God Bless Zambia.

N.B We expressed these same views on 4th December, 2019 when the gay couple was jailed for 15 years by the High Court of Zambia.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.