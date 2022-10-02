OUR ROAN MP HAS GONE AWOL

OPEN LETTER FROM THE COMMUNITY

In what seems to be a Constituency of central comedy in Roan consituency,the roan consituency Member of Parliament seems to be more concerned and worried on what to post on Facebook than which road to fix.

Despite alot of concerns being raised about the bad state of the roads in his constituency namely, roan and MPATAMATO, our area Member of parliament Joel chibuye has opted to give it a deaf ear and instead opted to continue with iconic parliament vedios on his Facebook page.

From the current situation this CDF has only managed to pay school bursaries leaving our other sectors of development,mostly the youths and women clubs have not been funded infact I think most of our constituencies have only spent quarter of the amount that was pronounced. I don’t know where the problem is. A lot of projects were planned but not implemented.

Kanabesa ba Joel Chibuye,what we are trying to say here is that,the last CDF budget never worked,only 10% was released,so before you start disbursing this 2023 Budget our question is that,were is the remaining amount?

No development as been seen in our area from the previous CDF,we don’t even know who to look at and say u are at fault ,the main road is in bad state if it was a hospital case we would say it’s in the ICU…. starting from Kapindulu upto Mpatamato sivintu and the rains will soon start

Bushe balance ya CDF yaba kwi? Honourable Joel Chibuye

Concerned Mpatamato Resident Stephen Hamlet’s Kaluba.