ABOUT 15,000 FINGERPRINTS FORMS CLEARED BY POLICE.

Statement…………….

THE Zambia Police Service has so far cleared 15,300 fingerprints forms meant for clearance for employment for the newly recruited teachers.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says this marks a fifty percent clearance rate for the 30,496 newly recruited teachers by government.

“We would to like to urge the general public to continue cooperating and adhering to the directives we are giving them on this matter,” Mr Hamoonga said.