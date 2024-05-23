OUTGOING CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA OPTIMISTIC ABOUT INCREASED CHINESE INVESTMENTS IN ZAMBIA

By Balewa Zyuulu

Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Du Xiaohui has expressed optimism about increased Chinese investments in Zambia following the recent elevation of Zambia-China bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership.

Speaking when he bid farewell to President Hakainde Hichilema at State House today, Mr. Du said the upgraded partnership will bring about high-quality development for Zambia, driven by President Hichilema’s robust policies centered on economic diplomacy.

He says the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership is expected to open new avenues for investment, technology transfer and development projects, contributing to Zambia’s economic diversification and growth.

And President Hichilema who has acknowledged the strong and growing ties between Zambia and China underscored the importance of continued collaboration in various sectors especially in the establishment of a cholera vaccine plant which will not only benefit Zambia but the continent at large.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the support and investments from China which he says have significantly contributed to Zambia’s development goals.