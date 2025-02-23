OUTRAGE AS KENYAN MAN ABDUCTED DUE TO ALLEGED CRITICISM OF GOVT IS BURIED AFTER HIS BODY WAS DISCOVERED IN CITY MORGUE





“We are left with nothing but pain and unanswered questions. Why didn’t they take him to court?” his mother lamented.





Martin Mwau was reportedly abducted in December due to his alleged criticism of the government, and his body was later discovered at City Mortuary.





A father of three young children who depended on him, Mwau’s death has sparked outrage, with Makueni leaders leading calls for justice for his family.



Credit: Tuko