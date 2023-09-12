Outrage as President Mnangagwa names son as minister

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of nepotism after appointing his son as one of a new set of ministers following his controversial re-election last month.

Mr Mnangagwa on Monday named his son, David Kudakwashe, as deputy finance minister as part of the parliament’s youth quota.

He also appointed his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, the deputy tourism minister, local media reported.

Mthuli Ncube, an ex-banker, was retained as the finance minister while the ruling Zanu-PF party’s national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was re-appointed as the defence minister.

Outspoken main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Fadzayi Mahere termed the new ministerial line-up as “indefensible”, and accused Mr Mnangagwa of stoking nepotism.

Some social media users have been expressing disappointment with the appointment.

There has been no official reaction from the ruling party or the presidency over the accusation. However supporters of Mr Mnangagwa say his son is qualified for the position.

Mr Mnangagwa’s re-election has been disputed by the opposition citing claims of fraud, while some observers said the poll failed to meet regional and international standards.