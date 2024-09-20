Outspoken rapper Joe Budden slams Tyla for refusing dance with Usher

Outspoken rapper and podcast host Joe Budden has slammed South African starlet Tyla for refusing to dance with singer Usher Raymond, saying that she should have granted him the request because of his legendary status.

In a clip that has gone viral, Usher goes over to Tyla, signaling his intention to grind up on her. However, in light of controversial incidents that have accompanied Usher’s action on stage, the Water hitmaker snubs him.

The incident happened during Usher’s Past, Present and Future tour in Brooklyn.

“It was giving me, ‘don’t touch me, n***,” Budden alleged on his podcast.

Budden added that she felt that Tyla could have handled the incident a lot better.

“Once you hit the stage as a performer and your song is on, and a legend is trying to highlight you, there is a way to do what you did without being nasty.”

The rapper-turned-podcast host also criticised Tyla for her Video Music Awards acceptance speech.

After winning the award for Best Afrobeats for Water, the Grammy, BET and Billboard award recipient called out MTV for grouping all African acts in one category.

“The global impact that ‘Water’ has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too. This is just so special, but also bittersweet. I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats.

“It’s a thing. And even though Afrobeats has run things and opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. “It’s more than just Afrobeats. I come from South Africa. I represent amapiano. I represent my culture,” she said.

After playing the clip in his show, Budden launched into a rant, saying: “I’m so sick of her… She’s a new artist and show she’s saying that her song put Africa on the map… This girl is a plant [an artist created by corporations].”