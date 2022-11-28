Outspoken Tilka Pajik faces disciplinary action

Swimmer Tilka Pajik is under disciplinary hearing after she accused the Swimming union of failing to sponsor her and other team members to an international individual tournament.

Zambia Swimming Union President, Guy Phiri has disclosed to Muvi TV that athlete brought the name of the Swimming organisation into disrepute.

On November 16, 2022, Pajik took to her Facebook page accusing the federation of failing to secure Zambia’s representation at international competitions due to mismanagement.

Credit: Speech Analyst