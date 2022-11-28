Outspoken Tilka Pajik faces disciplinary action
Swimmer Tilka Pajik is under disciplinary hearing after she accused the Swimming union of failing to sponsor her and other team members to an international individual tournament.
Zambia Swimming Union President, Guy Phiri has disclosed to Muvi TV that athlete brought the name of the Swimming organisation into disrepute.
On November 16, 2022, Pajik took to her Facebook page accusing the federation of failing to secure Zambia’s representation at international competitions due to mismanagement.
Credit: Speech Analyst
Instead of solving the problem on why as a union you failed to sponsor the team for an international event you are busy with threats on this person who has pointed out your shortcomings. Instead of threats why don’t you resign with your committee as you have clearly failed.
Facts don’t lie. Check the money trail, it will surely show what was more important to spend money on.
Then let the people sit down and have an honest discussion on what went wrong. Don’t you think this would be the best way to respond to the criticism of poor management. Leadership which is defensive is usually guilty of wrong doing or hidden some things. Just give them the finals which the members can scrutinize and find whether you are under funded or your board members mismanaged the financies.
