OVER 1, 000 YOUTHS TO PROTEST AGAINST ZESCO

OVER 1, 000 youths and other Zambians have notified police of their intention to hold a peaceful protest against Zesco, on July 10, 2024, dubbed “fixzesco” for continued power cuts and what they termed “fake schedules.”

But Zesco chairperson Victor Ncube said the power utility company was busy working quietly to find solutions and so could not respond to issues of protests