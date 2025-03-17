OVER 1 MILLION ZAMBIANS BENEFIT AS 83% RECEIVE CASH FOR WORK PAYMENTS



Lusaka- The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, continues to implement the Cash for Work Programme: A Government Initiative to Support Communities Affected by Drought across 87 districts in the country in the 2023/2024 farming season. This initiative is aimed at empowering communities, providing employment opportunities, and promoting sustainable livelihoods.





According to the latest national report covering the period from August 2024 to January 2025, a total of 1,311,633 individuals have benefitted from the programme. Of these, 1,091,574 beneficiaries have successfully received payments, representing an overall payment rate of 83%, with a total amount of ZMW 649,791,501 disbursed.



Provincial Breakdown of Beneficiaries:

Central Province: 177,357.00 beneficiaries, with 77% receiving payments.

Copperbelt Province: 159,470.00 beneficiaries, with 80% receiving payments.



Eastern Province: 248,262.00 beneficiaries, with 83% receiving payments.

Lusaka Province: 172,710.00 beneficiaries, with 90% receiving payments.

Muchinga Province: 21,266.00 beneficiaries, with 79% receiving payments.



North-Western Province: 104,221.00 beneficiaries, with 85% receiving payments.

Southern Province: 255,539.00 beneficiaries, with 82% receiving payments.

Western Province: 171,868.00 beneficiaries, with 87% receiving payments.





Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Mr. Nicholas Phiri, stated, “The government remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities by providing employment opportunities through the Cash for Work Programme.”

Mr. Phiri added that many beneficiaries have testified to the programme’s transformative impact on their lives, as it has enabled them to secure income for their families, invest in small businesses, and improve access to healthcare and education. The Cash for Work Programme remains an integral part of the government’s effort to mitigate economic hardships caused by the challenging 2023/2024 farming season and to build resilience among communities most affected by climate change.





The Permanent Secretary further extended his gratitude to all stakeholders, including local authorities, financial institutions, and community leaders, for their continued support in the successful implementation of this initiative.

Issued by:



(Original copy signed)



Liseli Kanyanga (Ms.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT