OVER 100 JAPANESE FIRMS URGED TO INVEST IN ZAMBIA



President Hakainde Hichilema has invited over 100 Japanese companies to tap into the vast investment opportunities available in Zambia.





Speaking when he met the investors under the Zambia-Japan Business Forum in Tokyo, President Hichilema said the areas of investment will be instrumental in driving Zambia’s economic goals, including the ambitious target of 3 million tonnes of annual copper production.





He said Zambia is rich in natural resources, has a peaceful environment, and stable investment climate.





President Hichilema said government is committed to growing the economy and improve the lives of the people.



ZNBC