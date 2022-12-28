OVER 100 LUSAKA RESIDENTS IN COURT FOR (SHISHITA) IDLING AND MISBEHAVIOR

OVER 100 Lusaka residents have been taken to court for allegedly idling and behaving in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The accused, who are separately charged in four groups, are appearing before different courts facing the offence of idle and disorderly persons.

The offence is committed by every person wandering abroad, or placing himself in any public place, street, highway, court, or passage, to beg or gather alms.

Among the over 100 accused persons include security guards, electricians, helpers, barbers, bricklayers, a student and some unemployed youths aged between 19 and 25.

