OVER 1,000 PF MEMBERS JOIN UPND IN KALULUSHI.



In a significant move, more than 1,000 members from the Patriotic Front (PF) have defected to the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kalulushi, citing President Hakainde Hichilema’s exemplary leadership.



The new members, dubbed “ambassadors of change,” were welcomed by Honorable Matambo, Copperbelt Minister. They highlighted the UPND’s impressive development programs in the social sector, including cash transfers, emergency cash assistance, and the free education policy.





Honorable Matambo thanked the defectors for making the “bold decision” to join the winning team. “You are welcome, feel at home. Our party is inclusive, and everyone is valued equally. I urge our members to embrace our new friends and work together.”





Furthermore, Honorable Matambo assured the party that President Hakainde Hichilema is their sole candidate for the 2026 elections. He also stated that the Copperbelt region supports constitutional amendments.”



(C) WAGON MEDIA